Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $336,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average is $178.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.