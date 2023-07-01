Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Target were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

