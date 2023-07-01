Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 75 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $198.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

