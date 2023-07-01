Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 1,813 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

