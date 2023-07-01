Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $275.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

