Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 552 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

