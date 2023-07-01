Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS CNTMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 133,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

