Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.00

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.00 and traded as low as C$33.86. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.45, with a volume of 230,473 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CU shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.97. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.31469 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.20%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

