Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 159.7% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance
DCNNF stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.03. Canadian Palladium Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.07.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
