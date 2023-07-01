Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 159.7% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance

DCNNF stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.03. Canadian Palladium Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.07.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. It holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as 21C Metals Inc and changed its name to Canadian Palladium Resources Inc in January 2020.

