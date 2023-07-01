CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAIXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

