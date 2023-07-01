Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Update

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 26.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $10.59 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.