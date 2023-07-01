Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Down 4.2%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 35,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 195,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.20.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

