Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 43,307 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,307 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,370,000 after acquiring an additional 620,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,396,000 after purchasing an additional 380,254 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,913. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

