Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,413,392 shares. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.