Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.22 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,565,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,518 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,764 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,505.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 285,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 340,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,067. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

