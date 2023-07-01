Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.92. 11,704,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,026,763. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $523.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

