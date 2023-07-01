Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.26. 5,984,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,963. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 555.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average of $180.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.