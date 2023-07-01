Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.37. 19,629,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,194. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

