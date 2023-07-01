Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TDSE opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $24.07.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0539 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 16% from peak to trough.

