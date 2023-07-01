Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSEFree Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TDSE opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $24.07.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0539 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSEFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 16% from peak to trough.

