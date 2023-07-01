Brokers Issue Forecasts for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

