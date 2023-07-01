Brokers Issue Forecasts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

HBAN opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

