Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price at $1.98

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRVG. B. Riley began coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. trivago has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in trivago by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in trivago by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

