Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Price Target at $76.24

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.24.
THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
