Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Price Target at $76.24

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.24.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.