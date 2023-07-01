Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT at $338.39

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.39.
SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SIVB opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
