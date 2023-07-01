Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price at $14.75

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $48,510.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,537.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,376 shares of company stock valued at $326,319. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Pulmonx Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pulmonx by 229.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

