Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price at $14.75

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $48,510.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,537.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,376 shares of company stock valued at $326,319. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $24.49.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
