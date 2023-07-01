Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $62.73

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.73.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,634.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $244,581.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $871,634.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $239,473.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $939,636.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,318. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $40.07 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -148.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

