Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Target Price at $16.43

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,265 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.