Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Price Target at $15.75

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGS. Barclays increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

