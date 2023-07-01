Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $19.38

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $60,722.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,364 shares of company stock valued at $117,712. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.