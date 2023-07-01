Brokerages Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Target Price at $131.33

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.82. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $59,104,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $47,637,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after buying an additional 295,307 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

