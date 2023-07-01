Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.97. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 38,669 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

