Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,397,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

