Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.34. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In related news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brink’s by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.