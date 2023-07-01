Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.
Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.34. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
In related news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brink’s by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
