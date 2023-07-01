Bridgeworth LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.