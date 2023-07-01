Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 180,117 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 421.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,117 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.64% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,215,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,255,000 after acquiring an additional 518,403 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,006,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,560,000 after acquiring an additional 953,410 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,813,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 841,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 105,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS DISV opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $993.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.