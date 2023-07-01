Bridgeworth LLC Has $359,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

