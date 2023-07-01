Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $92.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

