Bridgeworth LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $298.31 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.54 and its 200 day moving average is $278.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

