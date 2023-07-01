Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of ULST opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

