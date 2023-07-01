Bridgeworth LLC Buys Shares of 242,623 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 242,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.