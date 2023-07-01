Bridgeworth LLC Buys 26,417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,417 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPYV stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

