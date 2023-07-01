BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the May 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 9.9% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 578,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LND has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

