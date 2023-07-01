Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $215.81 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $215.81 million and $8.49 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.91311824 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,022,056.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bone ShibaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bone ShibaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

