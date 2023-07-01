BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD) Announces $0.19 Dividend

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1869 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. 572 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

