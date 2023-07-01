Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Up 7.9%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Free Report) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 32,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 85,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.87 million and a PE ratio of -13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the west Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.