Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 17,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 31,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,064,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

