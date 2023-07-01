Blossom Wealth Management Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

