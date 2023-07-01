Blossom Wealth Management Has $627,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.6% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

