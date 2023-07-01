Blossom Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.