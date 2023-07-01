Blossom Wealth Management Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. State of Wyoming raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $195.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day moving average of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.